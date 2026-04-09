Roku launches Howdy in Mexico

Roku has announced the launch of its SVoD platform Howdy in Mexico – priced at $39 pesos (€1.90) per month.

Howdy offers subscribers unlimited access to a growing library of the entertainment, featuring thousands of titles and hours of content from partners including Lionsgate, Sony and TV Azteca, alongside select Roku Original titles. April launches include the movies Matilda, 50 First Dates, Just Go With It, John Wick, Blade Runner 2049 and more.

“Priced at less than a movie ticket, Howdy gives viewers an affordable and ad-free way to enjoy the movies and shows they love,” commented Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Designed to complement more expensive streaming services, Howdy’s momentum in the US reflects strong demand for high-quality and accessible entertainment. Expanding this experience to viewers in Mexico is an exciting next step in our vision for Howdy.”

“On the heels of Howdy’s launch in the US last year, we’re pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Roku as a launch partner for the service in Mexico,” said Agapy Kapouranis, President of International Television & Digital Distribution, Lionsgate. “This next phase reflects our focus on expanding into high‑growth markets while making premium, culturally resonant content more accessible to audiences across Mexico.”

“TV Azteca is thrilled to partner with Roku on the launch of Howdy in Mexico,” said Adrián Ortega, Head of Content, TV Azteca. “Through Howdy, content from our library of sports and entertainment will be delivered to millions of Mexican households. We’re proud to be a part of the launch of Howdy in Mexico and consider it a win for our business and viewers alike.”