BBC Belgium channel launches in May

Drama channel BBC First will be rebranded to BBC Belgium on May 5th, enhancing the popular international channel in Flanders (the Dutch speaking northern region of Belgium). Audiences will continue to have access to a lineup of dramas and crime series in a new-look home, all of which have been especially curated for Flemish audiences and fully localised with Dutch subtitles.

Bram Husken, SVP and General Manager Benelux and Nordics at BBC Studios, commented: “Rebranding the channel to BBC Belgium allows us to better reflect our loyal Belgian audience and our commitment to bringing exceptional British stories to the region. For over a decade, our handpicked stories having been starting conversations, and changing perspectives. Our new identity will help to deepen our growing connection with fans of the best British content.”

New series premiering from launch on BBC Belgium include Wild Cherry (pictured), The Marlow Murder Club Season 3, Call The Midwife Season 15, Foyle’s War Season 6 and Miss Scarlet Season 6.