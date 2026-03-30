Research: Streaming revenue surpasses $150bn in 2025

Streaming subscription revenue surpassed $150 billion (€130.4bn) for the first time in 2025, according to research from Ampere Analysis.

While international expansion remains an important driver of the market, platforms are increasingly focusing on monetisation through price increases and the rollout of ad-supported tiers, particularly in mature markets. As ad-free subscriber numbers stabilise, hybrid subscription and advertising models are playing an increasingly important role in revenue growth.

Key findings

Global streaming subscription revenue grew by 14 per cent in 2025 to reach a total of $157.1billipn, a milestone for the industry. The total has tripled in just five years, surpassing $50 billion in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The international expansion of global streaming services, the rollout of ad-supported tiers, and consistent price increases across major platforms have contributed to the increase.

Subscription revenue is forecast to grow by a further 29 per cent over the next five years, surpassing $200 billion globally by 2030.

The US remains the largest driver of the sector, accounting for 50 per cent of global streaming subscription revenue in 2025.

Netflix is the largest contributor in the US market, with revenues up by 14 per cent in 2025 following an across-the-board price increase at the start of the year.

In more crowded markets such as North America and Western Europe, the next phase of expansion is increasingly driven by ad-tier subscriptions. Share of total revenue from these tiers has risen rapidly over the past five years, up from less than 5 per cent in 2020 to 28 per cent in 2025. This reflects the ongoing shift toward hybrid subscription and advertising business models.

Including advertising revenue, streaming services generated $177 billion globally in 2025. As adoption of ad tiers grows and platforms expand their ad loads, advertising is expected to become an increasingly important revenue stream, adding a further $42 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Lauren Liversedge, Senior Analyst at Ampere Analysis, commented: “As the streaming market matures, the emphasis is no longer on pure subscriber growth but on extracting greater value from existing audiences. Price optimisation and the rise of ad-supported tiers are driving revenue growth, particularly in the most competitive markets.”