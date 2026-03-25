Brittin confirmed as next BBC DG

As widely expected, the BBC Board has appointed Matt Brittin as the 18th Director-General of the BBC. The former President Google EMEA, will take over the role on May 18th.

Rhodri Talfan Davies will lead the BBC as Interim DG following Tim Davie’s departure on April 2nd. During this period, Brittin will undergo an onboarding process and begin detailed introductory meetings to get a full understanding of the business. Talfan Davies will have full executive responsibility until May 18th, when Brittin begins his tenure.

Among his other priorities, Brittin intends to appoint a Deputy Director-General.

Samir Shah, Chairman of the BBC Board, commented: “Matt brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation. He is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market and in audience behaviours. Matt’s passion for the BBC, his understanding of the challenges facing the organisation, his commitment to its independence and his determination to maintain the BBC’s position as one of the country’s greatest national assets were critical factors in the Board’s decision to appoint him as the 18th Director-General.”

“Matt joins the BBC at a critical time. The Government’s review of the Charter is underway, and it is clear there is need for radical reform of the BBC, its funding model and the framework in which it operates. The stakes for the BBC, and the future of public service broadcasting, have never been higher. The Board and I believe Matt is the right person to lead the BBC as it fights for a sustainable future in an uncertain world, for the benefit of audiences and the UK,” continued Shah.

Brittin added: “Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast changing world. At its best, it shows us, and the world, who we are. It’s an extraordinary, uniquely British asset, with over 100 years of innovation in storytelling, technology and powering creativity. I’m honoured and excited to be asked to serve as Director-General. Working alongside so many talented journalists, creatives and technicians, across the country and around the world, I join with humility, to listen, to learn, to lead, and to serve the public, working hard to earn their trust every day.

“This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity. The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future. I can’t wait to start this work,” concluded Brittin.

Brittin joined Google in 2007 to lead the UK business and left in 2025 after heading their EMEA region for ten years. He previously worked in regional and national press and in consulting on media and technology. He served on the Board of Sainsbury’s for nine years and has just stepped down from the Board of the Guardian Media Group.

Davie ​announced his resignation from the BBC DG following criticism ​following the misleading editing of a video clip of ⁠US ​President Donald Trump in an episode of Panorama.

Commenting on the appointment, Chair of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, said: “I congratulate Matt Brittin on his appointment. The new Director-General takes over at a pivotal moment in the history of the BBC. He will have a significant job on his hands navigating it out of a period of turbulence and through a Charter Review process that will define its purpose and standing beyond the next decade.”

“While his experience in the world of big tech could be an advantage, Mr Brittin will have to quickly demonstrate a commitment to public service broadcasting and an understanding of the vital part it plays in our media landscape. He will also need to show that he can keep on top of maintaining editorial standards, which is vital for public trust in the BBC.”

“The Committee looks forward to hearing about his vision for the future of our national broadcaster and will be keeping a close eye on his performance.”

The Committee earlier in March 2026 launched its inquiry into the BBC Charter Review process.