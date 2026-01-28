Rhodri Talfan Davies named interim BBC DG

The BBC Board has confirmed Director-General Tim Davie will stand down on April 2nd, and Rhodri Talfan Davies will act as Interim Director-General until a new, permanent Director-General starts.

To enable a smooth transition in the coming weeks, Davies will join the BBC Board from February 1st as an Executive Director, a position he will continue to hold when he takes over as Interim Director-General on April 3rd. In addition, Rhuanedd Richards will continue as Interim Nations Director through this period.

In a note to staff, BBC Chair Samir Shah said: “There will be a time to celebrate Tim and thank him for his extraordinary contribution to the BBC nearer his departure date. Until then, Tim continues to lead the corporation through this critical period as we prepare our response to the government’s consultation on its Green Paper on the future of the BBC Charter.”

On Davies’ appointment, he added: “He is an outstanding leader who brings deep editorial experience and a passionate commitment to the power of public service broadcasting to reach and represent audiences across all parts of the UK. I know you will give him your support.”

Davie resigned in November 2025 following controversy over the editing of a Donald trump documentary, and the process to appoint a new Director-General is underway.