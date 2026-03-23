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Google’s Brittin set for BBC DG role

March 23, 2026

Matt Brittin, the former Google executive and Team GB Olympic athlete, ​is set to be named as the ‌BBC’s new Director-General (DG).

Brittin’s appointment ​is said to have been approved by the ​BBC board at a meeting ⁠on March 19th, with an official announcement ​expected in the coming days, according to a report originating in The Times.

Current BBC DG Director-General Tim ‌Davie will step down on April 2nd and be temporarily succeeded by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the ​broadcaster’s Director ​of ⁠Nations, until a permanent replacement is appointed. Davie ​announced his resignation following criticism ​following the misleading editing of a video clip of ⁠US ​President Donald Trump in an episode of Panorama.

Brittin, 57, joined Google in 2007 as its UK Managing Director, before leaving his role as President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2024. He competed in the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul as part of the British Olympic rowing team.

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