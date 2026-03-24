Samsung partners with Amazon Ads; new exclusive content

At IAB NewFronts 2026, Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, is unveiling a full-funnel performance platform powered by AI and shoppable innovation – also featuring a new commerce integration with Amazon to accelerate impact. Additionally, Samsung TV Plus is expanding its exclusive offering with live events and creator-led programming, plus interactive experiences throughout.

“This moment marks a new era of TV, and Samsung is leading what comes next,” said Sang Kim, EVP and Head of North America Service Business, Samsung Electronics. “Consumers are choosing ad-supported streaming, creators they trust, and live moments they want to experience together, and brands need a platform built to turn that attention into action. By combining connection, intelligence, and outcomes, Samsung is moving TV beyond reach and into real, measurable performance that drives business growth.”

Shoppable Ad Innovation

Samsung is announcing a partnership with Amazon Ads to bring Amazon’s remote-enabled Interactive Video Ad (IVA) technology directly to Samsung TV Plus.

Launching in July, the integration enables viewers to take immediate action from their Samsung TV screen. For brands selling on Amazon, ‘Add to Cart’ functionality allows shoppers to purchase directly within their Amazon storefront with a seamless click of the remote. For advertisers who do not sell on Amazon, outcome driven headlines like ‘Send to Phone’ and ‘Sign Up Today’ extend engagement beyond the TV screen.

Advertisers will be able to access and activate Samsung TV Plus inventory through Samsung’s partnership with Amazon DSP, delivering the same seamless buying experience they are already familiar with. They can also tap into Amazon’s browsing, streaming, and shopping signals – brought together in Amazon Marketing Cloud – to unlock measurement and insights across the funnel.

“Our shoppable ad formats are proven to drive measurable performance on and off Amazon through our differentiated combination of broad reach and authenticated signals,” said Kelly MacLean, Vice President of Engineering, Science and Product for Amazon DSP. “By bringing Amazon’s interactive ad technology to Samsung through Amazon DSP, together we’re providing an experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective – whether it’s awareness, consideration, or conversion.”

Samsung Ads is also expanding its capabilities with new formats via Creative Canvas, its turnkey solution for brands toupdate their ad creative for CTV to make participation seamless, intuitive, and impactful. New capabilities including product galleries, vertical video, and click-to-email are evolving the TV screen where viewers can deeply engage, explore, and shop.

“Shoppable innovation is no longer a future concept, it’s the standard,” added Courtney Howell, Head of Agency Development, Samsung Ads. “With our new Amazon integration and the expansion of Samsung Ads interactive ad capabilities, we’re transforming the biggest screen in the home into a fully shoppable, performance-driven platform where inspiration, engagement, and purchase happen in the same moment.”

Samsung TV Plus Delivers Audience Connection

Samsung TV Plus delivers subscription-free TV to more than 100 million active users globally each month. With streaming hours up 25 per cent year-over-year, Samsung TV Plus has become a daily destination for today’s TV viewers seeking exclusive experiences, live events and creator-led programming.

Samsung TV Plus unites fans in real time through shared cultural moments and live events, creating high-impact experiences that brands can activate through sponsorships, custom integrations, and interactive features. Following its first-ever interactive FanVote poll during the 2025 live Jonas Brothers concert that drove 26x engagement compared to QR-based interactions, Samsung TV Plus is doubling down on interactive experiences that create more meaningful connections between brands and audiences.

In 2026, Samsung TV Plus continues to redefine the future of TV by embedding interactivity across the entire service with partners including A+E Global Media, AMC Networks, LiveNOW from Fox, MotoAmerica, Mark Rober TV, TelevisaUnivision and Vevo — providing richer experiences for audiences and valuable outcomes for brands.

“Live, interactive experiences and creator-led content have become the new engine of TV, bringing authenticity, community, and cultural connection directly into the living room,” said Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “As Samsung TV Plus looks to the future, our intention is to create meaningful moments that break through. By delivering can’t-miss TV that drives appointment viewing, we’ll provide a powerful pathway for brands to connect with deeply engaged audiences.”

Live experiences and exclusives arriving on Samsung TV Plus in 2026 include:

Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger: Executive produced by and starring Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, the six-part docuseries follows the founders of ARCH Motorcycle as they enter the world of professional racing with the same precision and innovation that defines their brand. Produced by V10 Entertainment, this underdog story offers an inside look at how the lean, scrappy, and dynamic team at ARCH punches above their weight as they go up against the giants of motorsports. Premiering this summer only on Samsung TV Plus, Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project marks the service’s expansion into original content with its first-ever exclusive docuseries.

Mark Rober Live Global Event (wt) : In a top secret, two-hour global live event on Samsung TV Plus, viral inventor and former NASA engineer Mark Rober invites audiences into a real-time, high stakes scientific mission where discoveries unfold live. Location and premiere date to be announced at a later date.