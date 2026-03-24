Measat launches Angel TV Namaskar in Nepal

Measat, the Malaysian spacetech provider, is providing satellite broadcasting services for Angel TV Namaskar, a new HD Nepali language channel, via the Measat-3d satellite. The channel, which primarily caters to the Nepal market, is part of the Angel TV Networks group. network’s international presence.

Ganendra Selvaraj, Chief Commercial Officer, Measat, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Angel TV Networks for the launch of Angel TV Namaskar. Leveraging our cutting-edge Measat-3d satellite at the prime 91.5°E orbital hotslot, Measat remains the preferred satellite solutions provider for South Asia and a natural choice for reaching audiences in Nepal. The addition of Angel TV Namaskar further diversifies the ever-growing bouquet of channels served by our video neighbourhood, reinforcing the enduring relevance of satellite broadcasting in a fast-evolving content distribution landscape.”

Subash Raja, Chief Operations Officer, Angel TV Networks, added: “By choosing the Measat-3d satellite to support HD broadcasting of Angel TV Namaskar, we are ensuring that our audience enjoys a premium viewing experience that resonates with the unique cultural landscape of Nepal. There is significant demand for lifestyle and entertainment content in the region, and we are pleased to contribute a new supply of constructive, family-friendly content for viewers.”

The 91.5°E prime video hotslot, home to the Measat-3b and Measat-3d satellites, forms the region’s strongest video neighbourhood. From this location, Measat supports broadcasters and DTH operators in distributing UHD, HD, and SD channels to audiences throughout the Asia-Pacific.