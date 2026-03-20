Autotrader sponsors Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off

Channel 4 Sales has secured a broadcast sponsorship deal with Autotrader, the UK car marketplace, to officially sponsor coverage of The Great British Bake Off franchise for six months.

The sponsorship launches on March 22nd when the new season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C airs. Autotrader will sponsor linear broadcasts of The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C and Bake Off: The Professionals alongside all episodes of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 streaming platforms.

The sponsorship will feature branded Autotrader idents integrated across Bake Off coverage, designed by creative agency IMA, with media agency The Specialist Works having brokered the deal.

Emma Hopkins, Partner Lab Leader at Channel 4, commented: “The Great British Bake Off is one of the most loved and iconic British programmes and we are delighted to be partnering with Autotrader to bring the coverage to our viewers across Channel 4 platforms and the beloved baking franchise.”

Rox Nejad, Head of Brand at Autotrader, added: “We love the idea of two great British brands coming together. Autotrader has been part of the national fabric for nearly 50 years and Bake Off has been a firm family favourite for over a decade. We wanted our sponsorship to give people a taste of our fun side, and to show the thrill and delight cars can bring us. The creative scenes consist of baked goods featuring miniature cars and people. In each scene, we dramatise how finding the right car makes life sweeter. It’s a light-hearted way to land our message while reminding people that we’re the UK’s biggest and most trusted car marketplace.”