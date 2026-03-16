Banijay, WildBrain expand partnership to YouTube

Banijay Kids & Family has announced an expanded partnership with WildBrain to share content across YouTube channels. Under the deal, WildBrain, via its YouTube network, will host a range of Banijay Kids & Family titles, with access to sell direct advertising inventory through its in-house Media Solutions team. Conversely, Banijay Kids & Family Digital will host select WildBrain properties across its own ZeeKay network.

Banijay Kids & Family titles heading to WildBrain include seasons 1-6 of Totally Spies! in English, LatAm Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese, alongside season 1-3 in French; seasons 1-2 of LoliRock in English, Spanish, and Italian; and the first season of Mister Maker Arty Party in English. Meanwhile, a curated selection of WildBrain content will join Banijay Kids & Family’s ZeeKay network, including all four seasons of Boy & Dragon; seasons 1-5 of In the Night Garden in English and French; and seasons 1-4 of Slugterra and season 1 Slugterra: Ascension in English and LATAM Spanish.

Dan Lewsey, SVP Digital and Social Media, Banijay Kids & Family, commented: “Banijay Kids & Family and WildBrain each bring a powerful combination of premium kids’ brands and significant digital scale. Together, we’re able to harness that scale, cross‑pollinate audiences, and unlock mutually beneficial growth across our respective networks.”

Kate Smith, EVP Audience Engagement, WildBrain, said: “Building on our long-standing partnership to publish Mr Bean on our WildBrain channels, this new content partnership is part of WildBrain’s expansion of premium kids’ TV channels on YouTube. Banijay Kids & Family advertising inventory is a perfect partner to WildBrain’s line up for advertisers who need 100% brand-safety and scale and premium ad placement.”