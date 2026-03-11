Research: Glasgow tops UK broadband outages

Broadband customers in Glasgow pay the most for broadband outages, research from UK broadband comparison site Broadband Genie has found.

Some 3,200 bill payer connections were ranked on how many outages lasting over 48 hours they encounter for every £100 they spend on their broadband deal. Nearly half (45 per cent) of UK broadband customers have experienced at least one outage lasting over 48 hours. Broadband customers in Glasgow encounter 0.94 outages lasting over 48 hours, followed by Belfast (0.57) and London (0.53) for every £100 customers spend.

Customers in Gloucester experience 0.02 outages, the fewest outages for every £100 they spend, followed by Wolverhampton (0.07) and Wrexham (0.07).

Which broadband providers give customers the least reliability for their money?

Customers of Cuckoo experience 1.48 outages for every £100 they spend. Customers of BT incur the fewest outages for every £100 they spend.

Rank Provider No. of outages for every £100 customer spend 1 Cuckoo 1.48 2 BeFibre 1.33 3 Trooli 1.23 4 Gigaclear 1.18 5 Direct Save 0.91 6 Three Broadband 0.82 7 Youfibre 0.78 8 Community Fibre 0.74 9 Zen Internet 0.71 10 Hyperoptic 0.71 11 KCOM 0.69 12 Vodafone 0.49 13 NOW Broadband 0.48 14 EE 0.40 15 Sky 0.31 16 Virgin Media 0.29 17 Plusnet 0.27 18 TalkTalk 0.22 19 BT 0.17

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at Broadband Genie, commenyted: “No one should be paying over the odds for unreliable broadband. It’s unacceptable the number of outages customers are experiencing after spending hundreds of pounds on their broadband. We always recommend that consumers check independent reviews, especially in their area, as provider reliability can vary by location. At the very least, ensure their provider is signed up to Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme. And, if you do lose connectivity, make sure you put that claim in. It’s your money, and you’re entitled to it.”

Can I claim compensation for a broadband outage?

If theurr provider is in Ofcom’s automatic compensation scheme, customers can claim £9.98 per day. But only if their service has stopped working, and it is not fully fixed after two full working days.

Here are the providers who currently take part in the scheme: