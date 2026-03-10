Saunders appointed MD of Sky Business

Sky has announced the appointment of Damian Saunders as Managing Director of Sky Business, as the company continues to scale its B2B operations and strengthen its position in the UK business market.

Saunders joined Sky in 2012 as Strategy and Emerging Markets Director, working within the business segment at a time when the offer was primarily TV‑ and content‑led, and focused on identifying and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Since then, he has held a series of senior leadership roles including Strategy and Commercial Director, Managing Director of Sky Business TV, and Managing Director, Sky Business, TV, Mid‑Market & Wholesale, before most recently serving as Managing Director, Sky Business’ CRO. During this period, he has played a key role in expanding Sky Business beyond content into telecoms and connectivity, helping establish it as a significant player in the UK B2B market.

Devesh Raj, CEO AI, Data and Sky Business, commented: “Sky Business has grown significantly over the past decade and continues to be a key growth engine for Sky. Damian’s appointment reflects both the scale of the opportunity ahead and the strength of leadership we have within the business. He brings deep experience of our customers, our people and the market, and has been instrumental in shaping Sky Business into what it is today.”

As Managing Director, Saunders will lead Sky Business through its next phase of growth, building on its expanding portfolio of TV, broadband and connectivity services for businesses of all sizes across the UK.

Saunders added: “Sky Business has changed enormously since I joined, and I’m proud to have been part of that journey. We’ve grown the business, broadened our offer and built strong, long‑term relationships with customers across the UK. I’m excited to step into the role of Managing Director and to continue working with our teams to grow Sky Business and deliver even more value to our customers.”