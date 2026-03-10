Disney Channel returning to Spain

Nearly fifteen months after its closure, Disney Channel is set to return to Spanish television. The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that the channel will relaunch in Spain on April 1st, marking a revival of one of the country’s most recognisable children’s brands.

The revived pay-TV channel will replace Disney Junior which currently broadcasts programming aimed at preschool audiences. Under the new strategy, the network will expand its schedule beyond early-years content to include shows targeted at children aged 6 to 11.

Although Disney has not yet revealed specific programmes, the company has confirmed that content for younger viewers will remain available through clearly labelled blocks carrying the Disney Junior logo within the channel’s schedule.

Despite its popularity with preschoolers, Disney Junior ranked just 29th among Spain’s most-watched thematic pay-TV channels in 2025, according to a report by Barlovento. The channel recorded a 0.1 per cent share of total television viewing and 0.6 per cent within pay-TV, attracting around 5.5 million viewers.

By relaunching Disney Channel with broader programming, the company hopes to reach a wider audience in a children’s television market that now offers only two FTA options on Spain’s DTT: Clan TV and Boing.

While Disney+ remains Disney’s flagship platform, the company still operates five linear pay-TV channels in Spain. These include Star Channel which focuses on series and films, as well as Baby TV and documentary outlets National Geographic and National Greographic Wild. These channels are available through pay-TV services such as Movistar Plus, Vodafone TV, Orange TV and Euskaltel.