Barb adds pre-campaign planning to Barb Ads Hub

Barb, the UK audience measurement specialist, has added pre-campaign planning functionality to Barb Ads Hub, its new analytics system for full-cycle ad campaign planning and reporting.

The inclusion of pre-campaign planning means Barb Ads Hub is now the single port of call for all UK advertising buyers and sellers’ pre- and post-campaign planning needs. Users can estimate and evaluate campaign performance across linear and VoD services using Barb data and media owners’ first-party data.

Barb Ads Hub houses the pre-campaign planner (formerly called Advanced Campaign Hub) for campaign forecasting and optimisation and post-campaign evaluation using the CFlight methodology. Users can run both standalone and customised reports with advanced data-visualisation capabilities. The system also supports automated requests via API for ingestion into proprietary tools.

Luca Vannini, Head of Campaign Audiences at Barb, commented: “Barb Ads Hub is designed to provide something for everyone at all stages of the campaign planning and reporting cycle. The addition of the pre-campaign planner means that Barb Ads Hub is now the principal destination for close to 600 UK buyers and sellers of advertising for full-cycle campaign optimisation, with all data compiled and reported in line with joint-industry standards. And we’re not sitting still; we have a detailed roadmap for future developments to Barb Ads Hub, including integrating the streamers into post-campaign analysis.”

Barb Ads Hub launched in January with post-campaign evaluation using the CFlight methodology. Several upgrades to post-campaign evaluation were rolled out with the new system, with more to come in the near future, including:

Reporting against 11 additional target audiences, including the houseperson audiences and a wider array of age groups.

Extended coverage of BVoD services, with delivery on TNT Sports and Sky AVoD platforms now covered by the analysis, with STV to follow later in Q1.

The ability to delineate campaign results by sales house and to request analysis for campaigns that run only on VoD services.

Later this year, a new MMM data pack will be available within post-campaign evaluation, enabling users to access campaign exposure data across linear and VoD in a single location for use in marketing mix models.

Barb Ads Hub is free to access by buyers and sellers of UK TV advertising as part of their existing Barb licences. Those who already have access to Barb Ads Hub can now use the pre-campaign planner.