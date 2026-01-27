Barb launches Barb Ads Hub

Barb, the audience measurement specialist, has launched Barb Ads Hub, a new analytics system designed for full-cycle ad campaign planning and reporting. At launch, Barb Ads Hub includes post-campaign analysis through CFlight, the joint-industry accountability tool for linear and VOD services. Pre-campaign planning functionality will follow in Q1.

Built by RSMB for Barb in direct response to industry demand, Barb Ads Hub will be the sole location where UK buyers and sellers of advertising can estimate and evaluate campaign performance across linear and VoD services using Barb data and media owners’ first-party data.

Barb Ads Hub will house two existing tools, Advanced Campaign Hub for pre-campaign planning and optimisation and CFlight for post-campaign evaluation. Users can run both standalone and customised reports with advanced data-visualisation capabilities. The system also supports automated requests via API for ingestion into proprietary tools.

Several upgrades to CFlight have been rolled out with the new system, with more to come in the first quarter of the year:

Reporting against 11 additional target audiences, including the houseperson audiences and a wider array of age groups.

Extended coverage of BVoD services, with delivery on TNT Sports and Sky AVoD platforms now covered by the analysis, with STV to follow later in Q1.

The ability to delineate campaign results by sales house and to request analysis for campaigns that run only on VoD services (Q1 launch).

Later this year, a new MMM data pack will be available within the CFlight module of Barb Ads Hub, enabling users to access campaign exposure data across linear and VoD in a single location for use in marketing mix models.

Luca Vannini, Head of Campaign Audiences at Barb, commented: “Barb Ads Hub is uniquely designed to support full-cycle campaign optimisation, providing something for everyone from planners to those evaluating effectiveness. Our Trustmark guarantees that all audience data in the system has been compiled and reported in accordance with joint-industry standards of objectivity, transparency and accountability. And it’s all housed in one modern and user-friendly interface, which enables the smooth ingestion of outputs into clients’ own systems. Today’s launch is just the start. Adding pre-campaign planning to Barb Ads Hub is the next step. We’re already working on future developments, including speaking to the streamers about integrating them into CFlight reporting.”

Barb Ads Hub was built and is run by RSMB for Barb. It sits in the Barb Data Hub, leveraging its data-storage capabilities.