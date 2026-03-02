Rakuten TV FAST channels on Prime Video

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has announced a collaboration with Prime Video to launch multiple FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels across Germany, Spain and Italy.

Three Rakuten TV owned and operated channels FAST channels – Rakuten TV Romance, Planet Action and 21 Jump Street – have launched in Germany, while O&O channel Alerta Cobra will launch in Spain in the coming weeks. Alerta Cobra will also launch in Italy. Further channels and new European markets are expected to follow.

Through the collaboration, Rakuten TV continues to expand the reach of its FAST offering across Europe, while accelerating the growth of its B2B business division, Rakuten TV Enterprise.

As part of the European agreement, three FAST channels are already available on Prime Video in the German market:

All Romance : A film-led FAST channel featuring international and local romance titles. Available on Prime Video in Germany and Austria.

Planet Action : A curated mix of international and local action films focused on high-energy entertainment. Available on Prime Video in Germany and Austria.

21 Jump Street : A dedicated FAST channel based on the cult TV series, blending action, comedy and crime, as undercover police officers investigate high schools and colleges. Available in Germany.

In the coming weeks, the Alerta Cobra FAST channel will launch in both Spain and Italy on Prime Video:

Alerta Cobra : A high-octane action FAST channel based on Alarm für Cobra 11, following an elite police unit through explosive stunts, high-speed chases and crime investigations. (Spain and Italy)

Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV, commented: “Our strategic collaboration with Prime Video marks a significant step in expanding the reach of our channels and maximising the revenue opportunities for our rights-holder partners. It also demonstrates the value that Rakuten TV Enterprise brings by anticipating Amazon’s content needs and simplifying the process of launching channels on this exciting and important platform.”

Rakuten TV’s O&O FAST channels are distributed beyond its own platform, reaching audiences across major FAST services such as Samsung TV+, LG Channels, Hisense VIDAA, TCL Channels, Xiaomi TV+, Free and Netgem.