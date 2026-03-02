Echostar Q4 subs and profits down

Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar reported a net pay-TV subscriber drop of 168,000 in Q4 2025, compared to a decrease of approximately 253,000 in the same period a year ago. The US telco company ended the year with 7 million pay-TV subscribers, including 5.02 million Dish TV subscribers and 1.98 million Sling TV subscribers.

The company lost 636,000 Dish TV subs in all of 2025, down from a loss of 785,000 in 2024. The company also recorded a loss of 167,000 Sling TV subscribers in 2025, a swing from a 37,000 gain in 2024.

The decrease in net Dish TV subscriber losses was primarily attributed to a lower Dish TV churn rate, which was “partially offset by lower gross new Dish TV subscriber activations,” EchoStar said.

“The change in net Sling TV subscribers was primarily related to lower Sling TV subscriber activations, partially offset by lower Sling TV subscriber disconnects in 2025 due to our emphasis on acquiring higher quality subscribers.”a filing noted, adding: “We continue to experience increased competition, including competition from other subscription video on-demand and live-linear OTT service providers, many of which are providers of our content and offer football and other seasonal sports programming direct to subscribers on an a la carte basis. For example, in August 2025, ESPN Unlimited and Fox One sports packages were launched.”