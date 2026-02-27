Atresmedia defies TV ad downturn with €1bn FY revenues

Atresmedia has reported strong revenues for 2025, defying the contraction in Spain’s television advertising market and a marked decline in operating profit.

The Spanish broadcasting group posted net revenues of €1 billion for the year, compared with €1.01 billion in 2024. Despite the marginal dip in top-line performance, the company underlined the resilience of its diversified business model amid a 4.4 per cent fall in the television advertising market, which had recorded positive growth the previous year.

EBITDA fell sharply to €87.7 million from €177.6 million in 2024. However, Atresmedia stated that, excluding the impact of provisions linked to an incentivised redundancy plan, EBITDA would have reached €133.3 million.

Operating profit for the year stood at €70.1 million, down from €160.2 million the previous year. Reported net profit came in at €62.1 million, compared with €120.3 million in 2024. Adjusted for the redundancy provision, net profit would have amounted to €96.3 million.

The group’s Audiovisual division generated net revenues of €924.8 million, against €943.7 million a year earlier. Advertising revenues within Audiovisual Content totalled €753.9 million, down from €803.4 million in 2024. These figures encompass advertising sales across the group’s platforms, including linear television, connected TV, its streaming service, digital channels, influencer marketing and third-party editorial media.

Revenues from content production and distribution — including international sales, B2C and B2B income from its SV0D platform Atresplayer and its film business — rose 1.4 per cent to €93.8 million. Other income surged by 61.8 per cent, largely driven by the incorporation of new companies into the group.

“These elements have helped offset the weakness of the advertising market in Audiovisual Content, particularly given the demanding comparison with the previous financial year,” the broadcaster said.