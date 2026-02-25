Kantar Media rebrands as Fifty5Blue

Kantar Media, a specialist in audience measurement, has announced its new brand identity, Fifty5Blue. The rebrand follows the company’s separation from Kantar Group and its acquisition by H.I.G. Capital in August 2025.

Fifty5Blue is focused on helping advertisers, agencies, media owners and social platforms make better decisions on both their content and advertising strategies and investments.

“Today we step forward as Fifty5Blue with ambition,” commented Patrick Béhar, Global CEO. “In a world full of noise, with no shortage of data, we believe clarity is the real differentiator. Our role is to remove unnecessary complexity, provide the right data with the most rigorous methods and help our clients gain the clarity to make better decisions. This new brand stands on the shoulders of the business we have built over the past year and the standards we continue to hold ourselves to – clearing the fog, standing for independence and embracing impatience.”

Over the past year, the business has undergone a decisive transformation under independent ownership, investing significantly in people, technology and partnerships. “We have embraced the freedom to move faster, sharpen our focus and invest for the long-term, while remaining anchored in the independence, rigour and transparency that have always defined our organisation and our audience measurement solutions globally” added Béhar.

The business will continue to accelerate its investment in hybrid solutions that combine panels with the scale and granularity of big data, powered by strong technology and governed by independence. Additionally, Fifty5Blue says it has accelerated its investment in AI to deliver greater value to customers and partners by making it easier to interrogate Fifty5Blue’s real-time, proprietary data, and by creating a new generation of tools to support the full advertising funnel.

“AI fundamentally reinforces the importance of our single-source datasets, which are based on direct observation of what real people watch” noted Béhar.

Established products and companies such as Ibope, TGI and TechEdge remain central to the business, continuing to evolve and scale within the Fifty5Blue portfolio.

“Our clients and partners can expect the same trusted measurement, independence and commitment to helping them navigate change. What’s new is our impatience to innovate, deliver and scale faster for our clients, our partners and our teams. We are our clients’ window on what the world is watching,” Béhar concluded.