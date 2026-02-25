Gracenote metadata to power Samsung content search

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, is helping Samsung Electronics to bring entertainment experiences enabled by AI to Samsung smart TV users worldwide.

Grounded by Gracenote metadata, Samsung will deliver advanced search capabilities enabling users to find precisely the TV shows, movies and sports programmes they want through more intuitive, conversational interactions. In addition, Samsung can offer new content discovery capabilities enabling curation of carousels and recommendation of relevant programme choices to viewers in lean-back experiences.

Beyond powering consumer-facing experiences that seek to maximise engagement, the new agreement also allows Samsung to leverage Gracenote to develop innovative new offerings and realise AI-driven operational efficiencies.

“Samsung is committed to delivering the most useful and engaging entertainment experiences to our users,” said Bongjun Ko, Corporate EVP at Samsung Electronics. “By combining our AI technology with Gracenote’s industry-leading metadata, we aim to push content search and discovery to new heights, delighting viewers by empowering them to find the entertainment they love intuitively and naturally.”

“The structured nature of Gracenote’s entertainment metadata and the scale of our content coverage put us in a unique position to power LLM-driven use cases,” added Jared Grusd, CEO at Gracenote. “We’re pleased to join forces with Samsung and are confident our collaboration will yield innovative user experiences and benefits extending far beyond.”