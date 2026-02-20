Burnley FC launches docuseries on X

Burnley FC and social media platform X have expanded their partnership with the launch of Limitless – a full-access, behind-the-scenes documentary series following Burnley FC Women.

Launching on February 20th at 4pm, the eight-part series, produced by VSP Studios and Ad Hoc Films, will release new episodes weekly on Fridays until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Filmed in real-time, Limitless gives fans access to the story of Burnley FC Women, showcasing their triumphs on the pitch, as well as the personal stories that shape the players away from the game. The series offers viewers access into the lives of Burnley FC Women’s players, exploring the camaraderie that binds them together, highlighting their shared dreams and the relentless drive and determination that fuels their ambitions to gain promotion from the Women’s National League.

The series is sponsored by Sure, with Sure extending its successful commercial partnership with Burnley FC, and will include targeted product placement integrated throughout the series, in addition to match day kit and stadium branding opportunities at Turf Moor.

Burnley FC’s Head of Women’s Football, Lola Ogunbote, said: “Limitless is about telling the full story of Burnley FC Women – not just what happens on the pitch, but the ambition, resilience and unity that drive this group every day. This series reflects our long-term commitment to growing the women’s game, amplifying our players’ voices and connecting with fans in more meaningful ways. It shows the standards we’re setting, the environment we’re building, and the work being done every day to compete, improve and push for promotion. This group has real quality, hunger and togetherness, and this series gives supporters a deeper understanding of what it takes to drive success on and off the pitch.”

Burnley FC Chairman, Alan Pace, commented: “Our partnership with X continues to go from strength-to-strength, delivering tangible value and commercial momentum. This latest content strand, featuring our promotion-chasing women’s team, enhances our premium content portfolio and strengthens our appeal to partners and stakeholders. We’re thrilled that through the expertise of VSP Studios and Ad Hoc Films, these compelling stories have been brought to life. Content and fan engagement are core to our growth strategy – driving audience scale, brand alignment, and long-term partnership opportunities – and Limitless supports our ability to innovate and deliver impact in this space.”

MD of X UK, Jonathan Lewis, added: “X is the ultimate platform for football fans craving real-time action, engagement and authentic storytelling from their favourite teams all year round. We are so proud to build on our successful partnership with Burnley FC for this special series giving fans unprecedented access to Burnley FC Women’s incredibly inspiring journey. We are looking forward to Limitless amplifying women’s football on X as it continues to gain a significant fanbase globally, and driving deeper connections through its powerful narrative, creating real value for fans, Burnley and Sure.”