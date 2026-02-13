iKOMG provides FAST, OTT distribution for CGTN

iKO Media Group (iKOMG), a specialist in end-to-end broadcasting and teleport services, has partnered with China Global Television Network (CGTN) to distribute three of its flagship channels – GlobalBiz TV, China Travel and Discovery China – across iKOMG’s FASTonSAT, iKOFLIX and MENAFLIX platforms.

The agreement enables CGTN to extend the international availability of its news, tourism and factual content through a coordinated multi-platform distribution model. The channels are now live across all platforms, providing audiences with seamless access to CGTN programming via satellite-assisted FAST and OTT environments.

The launch brings GlobalBiz TV, CGTN’s international business and financial news channel, to FASTonSAT, iKOMG’s satellite-enabled FAST platform with a strong footprint across the MENA region. China Travel and Discovery China, which showcase China’s destinations, culture and contemporary life, are distributed via iKOFLIX and MENAFLIX, iKOMG’s global and MENA-focused OTT platforms designed to serve diverse international audiences with live and on-demand content.

“This partnership demonstrates the strength of iKOMG’s end-to-end distribution capabilities across FAST, satellite-enabled OTT and regional platforms,” commented Javidan Feyziyev, VP Sales CEE, Africa & South East Asia at iKOMG. “CGTN’s channels are a natural fit for our ecosystem, and launching them simultaneously across FASTonSAT, iKOFLIX and MENAFLIX reflects a shared focus on quality delivery, scale and meaningful audience reach.”