AEW PPVs available via DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is expanding its sports portfolio with the global broadcasting (excluding India) of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view (PPV) events.

The first show that will be available to DAZN’s users is AEW Revolution, taking place on March 15th. Fans can also look forward to AEW Dynasty on April 12th, AEW Double or Nothing on May 24th and AEW All In – taking place at Wembley Stadium in London – on August 30th.

AEW Revolution will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF putting his title on the line against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a Last Chance Texas Deathmatch. The AEW roster also includes the likes of Darby Allin, Swerve Strickland, Christian Cage, Jon Moxley, FTR, The Young Bucks, Willow Nightingale, Billy Gunn, Jungle Boy, Bobby Lashley, Will Ospreay, Eddie Kingston, Julia Hart and Timeless Toni Storm

AEW events on DAZN will be available live and on demand in English, German, Spanish and French. Viewers can purchase each pay‑per‑view for a one‑off fee (£19.99 in the UK, $49.99 in the US, C$39.99 in Canada, and €19.99 in Europe) or access Revolution through the DAZN Ultimate Tier subscription.