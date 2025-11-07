DAZN launches Ultimate subscription plan with PPV events

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced the launch of DAZN Ultimate, a new subscription plan that includes major boxing events. The new plan gives customers access to 185+ fight nights and a minimum of 12 pay-per-views (PPV) per year. Additionally, DAZN Ultimate subscribers in the UK and US will benefit from the ultimate viewing experience with HDR and Dolby 5.1 surround sound available for select events.

Fans will be able to enjoy a calendar of blockbuster fights exclusively on DAZN including Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 (November 15th); The Ring IV: Night of Champions, featuring David Benavidez, Anthony Yarde, Devin Haney and more (November 22nd); and Ring V: Night of the Samurai, featuring Naoya Inoue and more (December 27th), all as part of their DAZN Ultimate plan.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “When DAZN entered boxing, we immediately challenged the status quo by bringing some of the biggest fights in the sport exclusively to streaming. We are shaking things up once again with DAZN Ultimate, launching an evolution of pay-per-view that will make boxing more accessible to fans. DAZN Ultimate reflects our long-term vision: to build a sustainable, fan-centric ecosystem for boxing that rewards loyalty and delivers unforgettable experiences.”

DAZN Ultimate plan is available immediately in more than 170 countries. Current and new subscribers can join via the DAZN app, website, and most connected devices. PPV events will continue to be available for purchase by DAZN subscribers on a standalone basis.

A subscription costs £22.99 per month in the UK (which DAZN says equates to a saving of over £320 over 12 months), with further discount available when signing up annually.