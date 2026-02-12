Humax launching Aura EZ 4K TV Recorder with Freely

Humax has unveiled the Humax Aura EZ 4K TV Recorder with Freely – available to pre-order from authorised Humax retailers. Users can simply plug in Aura EZ and access thousands of hours of live and on-demand TV.

When connected to an aerial, this new Humax device enables viewers to record up to four channels while watching a fifth channel live. A 2TB hard drive stores up to 1,000 hours of content, providing families with plenty of room for all their entertainment needs. The Humax Aura EZ also supports 4K HDR picture quality with Dolby Digital Plus sound, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

For added flexibility in the future, the Humax Aura EZ app will make it simple for Aura EZ owners to navigate, plan and schedule recordings remotely from anywhere.

The Humax Aura EZ comes with a dedicated Freely button on the remote control. With a simple Wi-Fi connection, Freely grants access to more than 60 live channels and over 75,000 hours of on-demand content – all in one place, for free. This includes BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 5, PBS America, U and more, plus three exclusive 4 channels (4Homes, 4Life, 4Reality). Thanks to the simple-to-use Freely Mini-Guide, viewers can seamlessly switch between live and on-demand, as well as pause and restart live TV. Users also have the option to save all their favourite shows with ‘My List’, while the TV guide delivers seven-day forward and backward functionality.

The Humax Aura EZ will be available from authorised Humax retailers in the UK at a suggested retail price of £249 later this February.