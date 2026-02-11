Analysis: Dunkin, Budweiser lead Super Bowl TV ad replay rankings

Super Bowl ads are reported to cost $8 million for just 30 seconds, but only a handful earn attention after the final whistle. Fata from Kinetiq, the AI-powered global media intelligence platform, reveals which Super Bowl LX advertisers managed to extend their impact beyond game night.

According to the analysis – conducted in partnership with creative data provider DAIVID – ads from Dunkin Donuts, Budweiser and Salesforce generated the highest numbers of earned TV replays in the 24 hours following the February 7thgame, extending their reach well beyond the initial broadcast.

While Super Bowl rankings often focus on social buzz or viewer polls, Kinetiq and DAIVID’s study looks at how often ads were replayed across US television after the game – including news coverage, morning shows and broader broadcast programming. These replays represent additional earned exposure, offering a clearer view of which campaigns continued to command attention once the game is over. Using proprietary TV ad detection technology, Kinetiq tracked Super Bowl LX commercials across U.S networks during the first 24 hours post-game, identifying the brands that achieved the greatest post-Super Bowl visibility.

DAIVID then used its AI-powered creative data platform to better understand why the most replayed ads got the earned attention they did. While some campaigns earned repeat exposure due to online backlash (Ro) or high-value stunts such as million-dollar giveaways (Salesforce), DAIVID’s analysis shows that the ads most likely to earn sustained TV replays did share some consistent emotional traits.

Key findings include:

Dunkin’s Good Will Dunkin emerged as the most replayed Super Bowl LX ad across US news and streaming television in the 24 hours following the game. The spot, featuring a host of stars including Ben Affleck, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady, Matt LeBlanc, Ted Danson and more narrowly edged out Budweiser’s American Icons and Salesforce’s The Vault, which ranked second and third respectively. The top two most replayed ads, Dunkin and Budweiser, ranked among DAIVID’s top seven for intense positive emotion. There is also a clear correlation between earned replay and the combination of positive emotion and amusement. Dunkin placed second overall for amusement, while other top 20 replayed brands, including Grubhub, Xfinity and Uber Eats, also ranked in DAIVID’s top 20 for both metrics, suggesting that emotionally charged humor is a powerful catalyst for earned broadcast exposure.

Rounding out the top five were Squarespace’s Unavailable, starring Emma Stone, and Ro’s Healthier With Ro campaign. DAIVID’s creative analysis found both these ads generated intense negative emotions, with Squarespace’s ad – featuring Stone breaking and burning computers and tablets in frustration – ranking second-highest in negative emotions.

Other brands to appear in Kinetiq’s top 10 most replayed Super Bowl LX ads (ranked 6th-10th) are: Pepsi, T-Mobile, The Blue Square Alliance, Instacart and Hellmann’s. The Blue Square Alliance recorded the highest intense negative emotion score of any Super Bowl LX ad, according to DAIVID, T-Mobile (as well as Dunkin and Xfinity) leaned heavily on retro themes and classic pop culture in its spot. In fact, this year’s Big Game’s ads generated the highest feelings of nostalgia of any Super Bowl this decade, up 7 per cent from the previous year.



Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq, commented: “The Super Bowl is the most expensive stage in advertising, but the real value is determined by what happens after the game. While it may seem intuitive that ads which spark emotion, nostalgia, or even controversy would generate more earned attention, partnering with DAIVID allows us to move beyond assumptions and quantify exactly why certain campaigns continue to win, giving brands a clearer, data-backed understanding of their true impact.”

Ian Forrester, CEO and founder of DAIVID, added: “There’s always a lot of focus on which brand won the Super Bowl, but it’s even more interesting to see which ads continue to gain attention after the final whistle has gone – and why. Our analysis shows that sustained TV replay is driven by intense emotion – whether it’s joy, humor or even discomfort and anger. Ads that spark strong positive or negative reactions are far more likely to be replayed, turning a single Super Bowl airing into extended reach.”