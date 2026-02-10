Real Madrid original series launching on X

X has announced an exclusive partnership with Real Madrid, the top-flight Spanish football club, to launch Real talks – a new, player-driven X Original series that puts fans in the driver’s seat like never before.

The 15-time European champions become the first international football club to join X Originals growing slate of entertainment giving access to its star players to fans worldwide, enabling them to share real conversations with sporting icons.

Premiering on February 13th, the 10-episode series will be released across the 2025/26 Football season to sync with Real Madrid’s key fixtures, stand-out performances and the biggest on-pitch action.

Each Real talks episode will feature one of Real Madrid’s star players, to be announced on X shortly before the episode is due to be published. Fans will be able to submit their questions for that player directly on X and can ask anything from training secrets, to their personal aspirations and behind-the-scenes stories. The best questions will feature in the new episode where fans will then get to watch some of the biggest names from both Real Madrid’s Men’s and Women’s teams respond to their questions when the episode drops on X a few days later.

Ahead of the launch of the first episode, fans can submit their questions on X today [February 10th] once the Q&A post is shared via @realmadrid and @realmadriden. Real Madrid’s X handle currently boasts nearly 49 million followers.

Mitchell Smith, Global Head of Content Partnerships at X, commented: “X is where the world’s biggest sports conversations happen in real time, and there’s no bigger football family in the world than Real Madrid’s. As we continue to look for new ways to fuel fandom, and foster authentic connections on X, we are honored to partner with Real Madrid to bring this electric, community-driven series to life.”

Since its launch in 2024, X Originals have been behind over 30 original series generating almost 2 billion video views. Standouts include NFL series Inside the NFL and NFL Top 100, Ari Emanuel’s Rushmore, Venus and Serena Williams’ Stockton Street, Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land and From the Desk of Anthony Pompliano.