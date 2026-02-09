Analysis: Rocket Mortgage named ‘Most Emotionally Engaging’ Super Bowl ad

Rocket Mortgage’s America Needs Neighbours Like You has been crowned the most emotionally engaging ad of Super Bowl 2026, according to data from creative intelligence platform DAIVID.

The spot, co-created with sibling brand Redfin and centered on the power of being a good neighbour, generated the strongest positive emotional response of any ad shown during the game.

Using its AI-powered creative testing platform, DAIVID analysed which Super Bowl advertisers made the biggest impact on viewers’ hearts, minds and wallets. America Needs Neighbours Like You – which follows two teenage girls from different backgrounds whose lives intersect after major family transitions, and features a Lady Gaga cover of the Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood theme – topped the chart after eliciting intense positive emotions among 54.7 per cent of viewers.

That put it narrowly ahead of Amazon Ring’s Be A Hero In Your Neighbourhood and Budweiser’s American Icons, which ranked second and third respectively. Spots from Lay’s and Novartis round out the top 5. Other brands to make the top 10 include Liquid Death, Dunkin and Pokemon.

Overall, Super Bowl 2026 emerged as the most heart-warming Big Game in over five years, with some brands leaning heavily into themes of connection, kindness and community.

Top 10 Most Emotionally Engaging Super Bowl 2026 ads



Other key findings include:

The Serious Bowl – least funny since 2021

Super Bowl 2026 was the least funny since 2021. While there were a handful of standout spots, ads shown during last night’s broadcast were, on average, less likely to make viewers laugh than any Super Bowl in the past five years – and 9 per cent less likely to amuse people than last year’s showcase.

That said, a few brands still delivered genuine laughs. State Farm’s Living On A Prayer was the funniest ad of the night. Starring Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride as the affable but hopeless founders of fictional insurer Halfway There Insurance, the spot generated intense amusement among 38.1 per cent of viewers — making it 75 per cent funnier than the average ad.

Close behind was Dunkin’s star-studded Good Will Dunkin in second place (37.5 per cent), followed by e.l.f’s Melissa, featuring Melissa McCarthy (36.2 per cent).

Highest levels of nostalgia of any Super Bowl this decade

While last night’s crop of ads were less likely to have people laughing, it was the most likely to make viewers look back. With brands such as T-Mobile, Dunkin and Xfinity leaning heavily on retro themes and classic pop culture in their spots, last night’s ads generated the highest feelings of nostalgia of any Super Bowl this decade, up 7 per cent from the previous year.

The least tasty Super Bowl since 2022

This year’s Super Bowl ads were the least likely to spark snack cravings since 2022, with an 18 per cent drop from last year. Overall, viewers were less tempted to raid the fridge than in recent years.

There were, however, some notable exceptions. NERDS’ Juicy Gummy Clusters was the most mouth-watering ad of the night, generating food cravings 258 per cent higher than the average, with Lay’s The Lay’s Challenge not far behind (+227 per cent).

Ian Forrester, CEO and founder of DAIVID, commented: “This year’s Super Bowl advertisers gave American viewers a big hug during the Big Game. The Halftime Show’s message of unity was mirrored in the heartwarming nature of the ads, delivering the most touching spots in years, with stories of community, family and even lost dogs evoking the most intense positive emotions. It was also the least funny Super Bowl since 2021, with some brands focusing on more serious themes. Yet, there were some notable exceptions, with Novartis, Liquid Death and Dunkin’ Donuts all featuring in the top 10.”