The Grand Tour returning to Prime Video
February 5, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
Bourgeois commented: “The saying ‘big shoes to fill’ spring to mind. Well, in this case it’ll be like Mo Farah running in Size 14 wellies — it’ll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister inducing but will overall be an interesting watch.”
Engelsman said: “I’ve worked with Thomas for almost a decade making car films. Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence.”
Holland said: “When I first heard they were rebooting The Grand Tour and replacing Clarkson Hammond and May, I said ‘only a moron would take that job’.”
Tara Erer, Head of UK & Northern Europe Originals, stated: “The Grand Tour is Prime Video’s most watched unscripted UK Original series globally, so finding the right successors was no small feat – but we’ve absolutely struck gold. We’re beyond excited to pass the keys to Thomas, James, and Francis, three standout talents who emerged from an extensive search. Each bringing distinctive talents and energy that will propel the series into exciting new territory while capturing the spirit of adventure and camaraderie of this beloved franchise.”
Tim Harcourt, Chief Creative Officer, Studio Lambert, added: “The Grand Tour has humour and a pure love of cars at its heart. It’s been a delight to find and film a brilliant new trio who take these values across the world from Angola and Malaysia to California and Didcot Parkway.”
The Grand Tour returns to Prime Video later this year and will launch globally in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.