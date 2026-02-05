The Grand Tour returning to Prime Video

Prime Video has revealed the trio presenters who host the new season of The Grand Tour; celebrated trainspotter and transport enthusiast Francis Bourgeois will be joined by James Engelsman and Thomas Holland, the creators of celebrated YouTube channel Throttle House.

The new presenters will front a six-part, globe-trotting series, tackling an array of motoring’s most pressing (and absurd) questions across some of the world’s most challenging terrains.

Two years after Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May drove off into the Botswana sunset for the final time, The Grand Tour roars returns with a focus on big adventure, big horsepower and big laughs – from crossing the Angolan desert in track cars to exploring Malaysia’s vibrant car culture, before heading to California to test America’s latest and greatest performance cars. The new series of The Grand Tour, produced by Studio Lambert, seeks to honour the show’s legacy while driving it into a new era.

Bourgeois commented: “The saying ‘big shoes to fill’ spring to mind. Well, in this case it’ll be like Mo Farah running in Size 14 wellies — it’ll be a little awkward at first, perhaps blister inducing but will overall be an interesting watch.”

Engelsman said: “I’ve worked with Thomas for almost a decade making car films. Who knew that all this time, the one ingredient that was missing was a Francis Bourgeois? Let the car adventures commence.”

Holland said: “When I first heard they were rebooting The Grand Tour and replacing Clarkson Hammond and May, I said ‘only a moron would take that job’.”

Tara Erer, Head of UK & Northern Europe Originals, stated: “The Grand Tour is Prime Video’s most watched unscripted UK Original series globally, so finding the right successors was no small feat – but we’ve absolutely struck gold. We’re beyond excited to pass the keys to Thomas, James, and Francis, three standout talents who emerged from an extensive search. Each bringing distinctive talents and energy that will propel the series into exciting new territory while capturing the spirit of adventure and camaraderie of this beloved franchise.”