Singapore: EPL court order success

The Singapore High Court has ordered internet service providers to block access to a further 47 pirate domains illegally showing English Premier League content, following a successful application by the League.

The latest order builds on a series of court decisions secured since the 2018/19 season. To date, nearly 800 infringing domains have been blocked in the territory.

The latest ruling follows an earlier Singapore High Court order secured by the Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy, which blocked 53 domains linked to 22 major illegal streaming website brands operating in the country.

The order, obtained by BBC Studios, the Premier League, and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, targeted some of the most heavily accessed pirate platforms in Singapore and highlighted growing concerns over the sophistication of piracy services and their wider risks, including malware, data theft, scams, identity fraud, and network security threats.

The Premier League continues to work closely with local broadcast partners, governments, and law enforcement agencies across the region to pursue legal action against individuals and organisations involved in the sale and distribution of illegal streams, as well as related criminal activities including money laundering and scams.

“This is another significant court ruling in Singapore that strengthens the fight against digital piracy,” said Stefano Sergot, Director of Legal Enforcement at the Premier League. “We are encouraged that the courts continue to recognise the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and supporting official content providers.”

“Illegal streaming services place users at wider risk of cybercrime, including scams and the misuse of personal data,” he added. “By preventing access to these sites, we are fighting criminal behaviour while supporting the majority of our fans who choose to watch Premier League matches in a safe, high-quality way.”

Beyond legal action, the Premier League is continuing its ‘Boot Out Piracy’ campaign in Singapore for a fifth consecutive year, highlighting the risks associated with accessing illegal streams.

Research by cybersecurity expert Professor Paul Watters found that pirate websites in Singapore are more than 13 times riskier than mainstream sites when it comes to exposing users to scams, with every pirate site analysed flagging at least one cyber threat, including malware, phishing, or scams.

The study also revealed that nearly three-quarters, or 71 per cent, of advertisements displayed on pirate platforms promote harmful content.

The Premier League said it will continue working with StarHub, its official broadcast licensee in Singapore, and local authorities to take action against illegal streaming and to strengthen public awareness of the dangers associated with piracy.