iKOMG appoints Vimini as SVP Digital Innovation and Monetisation

iKO Media Group (iKOMG), a specialist in premium end-to-end broadcasting and teleport services, has announced the appointment of Massimo Vimini as Senior Vice President, Digital Innovation and Monetisation.

In his new role, Vimini will lead iKOMG’s global digital monetisation strategy, focusing on accelerating revenue growth across broadcast, OTT, FAST and CTV platforms. He will work closely with commercial, technology and content teams to develop scalable, data-driven monetisation models that support both iKOMG and its international customer base.

Vimini brings more than 18 years’ experience building and scaling digital media, OTT and advertising platforms across Europe. His background spans AVoD, FAST channels, CTV advertising and advanced yield management, alongside experience as a co-founder of an independent OTT platform.

Vimini commented: “iKOMG sits at a very strategic intersection between broadcast, OTT and digital innovation, which is exactly where monetisation opportunities are accelerating. At this stage of my career, I wanted to focus on building something impactful at a global level — shaping strategy, execution and long-term value. iKOMG offers that opportunity, with the scale and ambition to truly lead in this space.”

He continued: “My priorities will be to unify and strengthen monetisation strategies across platforms, accelerate digital revenue growth, and build scalable, data-driven models that work across markets. I’m very excited to get started with the iKOMG teams — FAST channels, hybrid AVoD models and advanced CTV advertising represent major opportunities, and iKOMG is exceptionally well positioned to lead as broadcast and digital continue to converge.”

Shmulik Koren, co-founder of iKO Media Group, added: “Massimo’s appointment marks an important step in strengthening iKOMG’s digital and monetization capabilities. His deep expertise across AVoD, FAST and data-driven advertising, combined with his entrepreneurial mindset, will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our offering for broadcasters and media partners worldwide. As broadcast and digital continue to converge, Massimo will play a key role in building an integrated monetization ecosystem that delivers sustainable growth, innovation and measurable value for our customers.”