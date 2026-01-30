DirecTV adding Mix Channels

DirecTV is rolling out new Mix Channels across the US, giving customers even more ways to keep essential programming on screen at the same time. With the launch of Food Mix and expanded Weather Mix options, viewers can follow what they ldesire without hopping between channels when the day gets busy.

From cooking inspiration to up-to-the-minute forecasts, these new Mix Channels bundle related networks into curated views designed to make multitasking TV easier.

Mix Channels let viewers watch multiple live networks at once on a single screen, eliminating the need to flip back and forth through the guide. With one Mix Channel, customers can:

Watch multiple live feeds at once

Choose which feed’s audio plays with a quick click

Pop any channel into full screen

Keep captions synced to what they’re watching

The Food Mix Channel serves up inspiration from top culinary networks and includes content from Food Network, Tastemade, America’s Test Kitchen and Sweet Escapes. And viewers can stay on top of forecasts and breaking weather coverage with expanded Weather Mix options, offering both two-tile and three-tile views, depending on package.