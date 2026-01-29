Peacock losses widen

Peacock, the streaming service from Comcast unit NBCUniversal, has posted a widened Q4 loss of $552 million (€462.7m), compared with $372 million a year-ago.

Comcast attributed the higher Peacock loss down in part to the launch of the NBA and an exclusive NFL game. Due to its sports and entertainment lineup, Peacock posted $1.6 billion in total revenue, up from $1.3 billion the year-ago quarter. The streamer recorded 44 million paying subscribers, compared with 41 million at the end of Q3 2025 and 36 million a year ago.

Comcast CFO, Jason Armstrong, said Peacock had “reached meaningful scale,” and “in 2026 we expect Peacock losses to meaningfully improve again” as the media conglomerate continues to navigate a disrupted landscape for traditional Hollywood studios.

Overall Comcast revenue came to $32.3 billion, in line with an analyst forecast for $32.34 billion, and up 1.2 per cent from a year-earlier. Media revenue, which includes NBCUniversal, was up 5.5 per cent to $7.6 billion. That offset the Universal film studios revenue dropping 7.4 per cent to $3.02 billion on a fall in licensing and theatrical revenue.

Comcast’s connectivity and platforms revenue fell 1.1 per cent to $20.2 billion. The core cable and telecom distribution business continued to lose pay-TV and broadband subscribers in the fourth quarter as Comcast continues to grapple with cord-cutting and competitive pressures. The division shed 245,000 video customers during the fourth quarter, and lost another 181,000 broadband subscribers.

Comcast completed the separation of most of its cable networks into a separate entity called Versant Media Group, led by Mark Lazarus as CEO.