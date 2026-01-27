Analysis: Streaming services pulling back on Nordic productions

Mediavision’s latest Nordic Content Analysis show that country-specific streaming services generate substantially higher impact per hour of available content than global players. The analysis compares total content supply (measured in runtime hours) with household subscription penetration across streaming services available in the Nordics.

“Local streaming services outperform globals in terms of household penetration per hour of content supply,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision. “This shows that success is not about having the biggest catalogue – it’s about relevance”.

A key driver behind the stronger performance of local services is their high share of locally produced content, which continues to resonate strongly with Nordic audiences.

At the same time, Mediavision’s analysis shows that global streaming services are pulling back on local production. In 2025, the number of new Nordic titles released by global players declined by approximately 20 per cent compared to 2024 – continuing a downward trend seen over the recent years.

“The pullback from global players is reshaping competitive dynamics in the Nordics. Going forward, success will increasingly be determined by how effectively services convert local insight into measurable impact – rather than by how much content they can afford to stockpile,” concluded Liljeqvist.