Spain: Libertad Digital closes DTT transmissions 

Free-to-air DTT TV in Spain has lost another TV channel. Following its exit from DTT, the Libertad Digital TV channel has now started broadcasting 24 hours a day via YouTube.

DTT suffered a new setback in the country with the unexpected disappearance of Libertad Digital TV, which ceased its FTA broadcasts earlier this January. The closure came at the same time as the launch of Squirrel 2 on the DTT platform, highlighting the ongoing transformation of Spain’s terrestrial television offering.

Libertad Digital TV ended its DTT transmissions after experiencing steadily declining audience figures. The channel, linked to the newspaper Libertad Digital, chaired by Federico Jiménez Losantos, has opted for a new strategy aimed at reducing operational costs. A

The move reflects broader changes within Spain’s DTT ecosystem, which has undergone significant transformation in recent months. These changes include the arrival of 4K broadcasts, the launch of a new thematic channel by public broadcaster RTVE, and the disappearance of established channels such as Paramount Network, which made way for the aforementioned Squirrel 2.