Lumine buys Synamedia video net business

Lumine Group, the global software acquirer, is buying Synamedia’s video network business. On completion, this will mark Canada based Lumine’s sixteenth corporate carve-out transaction.

Headquartered in the UK, Synamedia is a provider of video software solutions helping operators, broadcasters and media companies transform how video is delivered, experienced and monetised.

“The Synamedia Video Network business will be a meaningful addition to Lumine’s growing Media ecosystem,” said Tony Garcia, Chief Operating Officer at Lumine Group, based on Toronto. “On completion, this acquisition will deepen our presence in the Media supply chain domain, with particular focus on Video Processing, Broadcast Delivery and Live Streaming. Consistent with Lumine’s decentralisation strategy, the business will operate independently under its primary product name, ‘Quortex’. We look forward to welcoming this global team and its customers to Lumine, to share our best practices, and to learn from their decades of industry insight.”

Paul Segre, Chief Executive Officer of Synamedia, said: “This transaction on completion will mark an exciting new chapter for both Synamedia and Quortex. This will create two distinct businesses with clear strategic direction and strong category positioning, allowing both to move faster, innovate more effectively and deepen the value they deliver to customers around the world. We look forward to working closely with Lumine over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our valued employees, customers and partners.”

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the near future, subject to customary closing conditions and completion of applicable employee consultation processes. Financial terms were not disclosed.

With the sale, Synamedia says it is entering its next chapter with a singular mission: “helping operators win back audiences with an integrated portfolio that accelerates innovation, increases monetisation, and turns operational complexity into simplicity”.

Segre added: “For too long, the video industry has watched the battle for audience attention move elsewhere. Consumer expectations have changed, economic pressures have increased, and operators need new ways to engage viewers, grow audiences, and compete effectively. Synamedia is dedicated to changing that dynamic. By bringing together the engagement and discovery experiences of mobile and the large screen, consumers can enjoy new experiences that were previously unimaginable and our customers, the operators, can win back audiences and thrive again.” Following the separation, Synamedia will concentrate on its integrated portfolio of Go, Senza, Iris, ContentArmor and Gravity.

The sale of the the video network business sees a company bow out from core services which has been around for over thirty years first as NDS then as part of Cisco and finally Synamedia under funder Permira.