Sky News reinvents News at Ten with The Wrap

Sky News has announced The Wrap, which it describes as “a bold evolution of its 10pm output that moves beyond the traditional late-night bulletin to focus on debating, analysing and making sense of the day’s news, not just reporting it”.

Launching on January 26th, The Wrap will air nightly from 10pm to midnight, broadcasting from a newly rebranded Sky News studio at Millbank. The format will lean more heavily on innovative video storytelling and analysis rather than focusing on traditional TV packages. The Wrap will also lean into this growing appetite for discussion-led, personality-driven news and will be presented by Anna Botting (Mon–Thu) and Gillian Joseph (Fri–Sun), two of Sky News’ most experienced anchors.

High-profile panellists, from leading experts and journalists to special guests, will join the show each night creating a fast-moving conversation that reacts to events as they happen and keeps pace with a constantly shifting news agenda.

A cornerstone of The Wrap will continue to be a review of the next day’s newspapers, offering viewers clarity on how the agenda is being shaped overnight and reinforcing the programme’s role as a bridge between the day just ended and the one ahead.

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman of Sky News, commented: “The 10pm slot has been a cornerstone of Sky News for years. Anna and Gillian remain at the helm, now leading greater conversation, explanation and debate. More than the news at 10, The Wrap will have a new format that increasingly values context and live discussion alongside breaking news, ensuring audiences get ‘The Full Story, First’.”

Anna Botting, Chief Presenter at Sky News, said: “I started presenting Sky News at Ten twenty years ago and it’s really exciting that we are now evolving the show. The Wrap moves away from being a traditional News at 10 bulletin and means we can be even more nimble at adapting to breaking news. Think of it as a hub for debate and analysis, with our brilliant guests, available wherever you choose to watch. Having seen the industry transform over my 35 years as a journalist, I’m thrilled to be part of this bold and dynamic new chapter.”

Gillian Joseph, Chief Presenter at Sky News, added: “From my first day presenting News at Ten, I was full of pride to anchor the flagship programme. 21 years later, and I’m just as delighted to be presenting its successor – The Wrap. Audiences today don’t just want to know what’s happened, they want to understand why it matters. The Wrap gives us the space to unpack the stories shaping our world, and hear different perspectives. I’m genuinely excited to share this new show.”