Telenor, KAON, ADB launch T-We Boks III STB

Telenor, in partnership with KAON and ADB, has launched the T-We Boks III to the Norwegian market, a next-generation set-top box (STB) that combines advanced technology, eco-friendly design, and an enhanced entertainment experience for households across Norway. This launch also marks the foundation for a unified Nordic TV platform, with upcoming deployments planned for Telenor Sweden and DNA Finland, aligning with Telenor’s broader Nordic entertainment strategy.

With KAON delivering the high-performance STB including Google Android TV 14, and ADB providing the intuitive Android TV launcher, the T-We Boks III sets a new benchmark for home entertainment. Tech4home rounds out the full package by supplying their eco-friendly and highly innovative remote-control with motion-activated backlighting and a rechargeable battery, reducing waste and improving sustainability across all Nordic markets.

Powered by state-of-the-art Amlogic chipsets with Dolby Vision support, the compact and lightweight device embodies a sleek Nordic design while ensuring minimal environmental impact through recyclable and eco-friendly materials and components. Running on Google Android TV 14, it provides access to tens of thousands of applications, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and all locally relevant video services. The hardware boost—4GB RAM, 32GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2—ensures faster performance, smoother navigation, and greater capacity for new Nordic-wide features in the future.

“We are proud to provide the hardware and software platform that powers the T-We Boks III. This collaboration reflects KAON’s commitment to enabling operators to deliver superior customer experiences while meeting growing expectations for sustainability and design,” said Jens Gabrielsson, Head of European Sales & VP Sales Nordics, KAON.

The Android TV Launcher is the latest application ADB has delivered to Telenor Norway. It complements a wide range of device clients already deployed by Telenor, including Linux set-top boxes, mobiles, web, Apple TV, and Smart TV – all fully integrated with ADB’s Graphyne TV backend. ADB is now preparing the same launcher experience for Telenor Sweden and DNA Finland, enabling a harmonized UX across the Nordic region. This means customers in all three markets will benefit from a shared roadmap, feature alignment, and faster cross-market innovation.

“The launch of the T-We Boks III Android TV STB is a key milestone in ADB’s multi-platform partnership with Telenor. Working with KAON, we have successfully deployed our launcher and client application, fully integrating it with our Graphyne End to End system, to deliver an unrivalled user experience to Telenor’s consumers,” said Philippe Lambinet, Chief Marketing Officer at Advanced Digital Broadcast.”

“This milestone is significant for Telenor’s Nordic evolution, as the T-We Boks III platform will serve as the baseline for cross-border feature rollout, cloud-based recording services (launching during 2026), and long-term service consolidation across Norway, Sweden, and Finland. The world of entertainment and streaming is evolving faster than ever. Our collaboration with KAON and ADB enables us to offer our customers seamless streaming experiences while also addressing the needs of customers with more traditional TV habits” said Emil Hansen, VP Head of Nordic TV in Telenor.



About ADB

ADB delivers software-led connectivity, service assurance, and service delivery solutions for broadband and video operators worldwide. With over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, ADB helps operators ensure reliable connectivity, reduce operational complexity, and prevent service issues before they impact customer experience across residential and commercial environments.

ADB’s portfolio includes PRISME, an AI-driven service assurance platform for proactive monitoring and self-healing of in-home and on-premise networks; vuTyme, a video delivery platform specifically tailored to the hospitality sector; and Graphyne, a proven platform for video service management and delivery. Headquartered in Switzerland, with R&D teams across Europe and the USA, ADB is trusted by operators to deliver solutions that simply work — reliably, at scale, and over time.