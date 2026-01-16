Arrest in Denbigh pirate IPTV case

Officers from the Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), supported by North Wales Police, have executed a search warrant at a property in Denbigh, Wales, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal IPTV services.

During the operation, a 33-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of copyright offences and money laundering.

Officers seized approximately £50,000 (€57,600) in total, comprising £2,000 in cash and £48,000 held in bank accounts and cryptocurrency assets.

The man has since been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.