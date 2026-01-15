Regit, Blis announce precision data partnership

Regit, the UK’s leading digital garage, has partnered with Blis, the telco DSP, to redefine automotive advertising in the region. By combining Regit’s first-party vehicle data with Blis’s unique mix of aggregated real-world movement, telco-derived insights, spending and digital behaviour data, the collaboration gives automotive brands unmatched precision in reaching the right drivers at pivotal moments in their ownership journey. With drivers becoming harder to reach, smarter targeting is critical. Regit data shows two-thirds of UK motorists are considering an electric or hybrid car for their next purchase, while 76 per cent say they will be less loyal in the low-emission era. Such a shift in behaviour highlights the need for campaigns that are both targeted and timely.

By bridging online behaviour with real-world actions, this partnership unlocks the ability for brands to reach potential customers based on key motoring milestones, such as purchasing a first hybrid, preparing for a vehicle upgrade or navigating low-emission zones.

What’s more, the Blis platform layers rich real-world data signals – such as UK-based telco insights alongside aggregated geo and spend data – to create unified audiences, ready for activation on any channel, while Regit’s data reveals the types of drivers brands want and what stage they’re at in their motoring journey. Together, the partnership enables privacy-first, actionable campaigns that inform, influence and support drivers across the full vehicle lifecycle, from new and used car sales to aftersales retention, delivering relevance at every step.

As part of the partnership, automotive marketers can activate powerful campaigns using the Blis platform, a telco-powered solution that reaches audiences without relying on cookies or personal identifiers. This, paired with Regit’s audience platform of millions of registered vehicle owners, segmented by make, model, region, preferred fuel type, ownership stage, purchase intent and more, creates a uniquely precise and privacy-first approach to automotive marketing.

The opportunity presented by the partnership between Blis and Regit addresses two distinct market challenges. Legacy automotive manufacturers often lose visibility of vehicle ownership post-sale, limiting their ability to engage drivers with relevant retention, servicing and aftersales communications. In contrast, new entrants and challenger brands often have limited, or in some cases, no, access to robust data or UK-specific market insight.

This lack of visibility makes it difficult to build awareness & reach the right in-market audiences. Yet, by combining Blis’s premium aggregated real-world movement, telco insights, spending, and digital behaviour insights with Regit’s comprehensive vehicle ownership data, the partnership allows brands of all sizes to overcome these barriers, delivering targeted, scalable activations across multiple channels, including digital out-of-home and audio.

Rob Carnaby, Head of Agency & OEM Partnerships at Regit, said: “Our data partnerships, including with Sky Media, have reshaped the advertising landscape by delivering highly targeted campaigns that connect motorists with the right brands based on the vehicles they actually own and where they are in their ownership lifecycle. This has been invaluable for both established and challenger automotive brands, especially those looking to educate drivers on the move to electrification. Our unique, first-party data is what drives the performance, giving partners accuracy and confidence that can’t be matched. Our work with Blis is the latest strong example of how we’re helping brands cut through the noise to reach the right drivers, in the right place, at exactly the right moment.”

Glenn Davis, UK Commercial Managing Director at Blis, added: “This partnership unlocks a whole set of new and exciting ways for brands to connect to automotive consumers throughout their ownership lifecycle. The Blis platform is the only DSP that unites telco-derived data, aggregated real-world movement patterns, and transactions to deliver a complete view of the consumer and measure true incremental performance across every screen. For the first time, brands can now overlay EV charger availability with vehicle ownership patterns and combine with other rich data signals to identify areas that over- or under-index for EVs, highlighting where local regions are most ready for electrification.”

As well as supporting the switch to electrification, the partnership also gives brands the ability to leverage Regit’s data for aftersales engagement, such as timely and relevant offers for insurance renewals, extended warranties, servicing and accessories, ensuring that motorists stay connected with relevant updates throughout their car ownership lifecycle.