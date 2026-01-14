Spain: Prime Video carries RVTE channels

Prime Video has reached an agreement with Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE to offer live streams of its television channels on the streaming platform, expanding access to free-to-air content for subscribers in Spain.

Under the deal, Prime Video users will be able to watch live broadcasts of La 1, La 2, Canal 24H, Clan and Teledeporte directly through the service.

According to Prime Video, the agreement provides Spanish viewers with “a convenient way to discover and enjoy RTVE’s diverse programming”, with the channels featured in a dedicated section on the platform’s Live TV homepage. Visually, the channels are integrated into the interface in a similar way to their presentation on Movistar Plus+, which already offers live access to RTVE’s services.

The content available includes sporting events such as the Vuelta a España and Olympic qualifying competitions on Teledeporte, alongside continuous news coverage from Canal 24H. Entertainment programmes such as MasterChef, La Promesa and Hasta el fin del mundo will also be accessible, as well as children’s content from Clan.

Elisabetta Carruba, Director of Channels EMEA at Prime Video, commented: “Following the successful integrations of additional subscriptions across Europe, we are delighted to expand our collaboration with RTVE. This agreement allows Prime members in Spain to access the full portfolio of RTVE channels directly from Prime Video,” she said. “We remain focused on delivering a more comprehensive entertainment experience by bringing high-quality content together in a single streaming service.”

The RTVE agreement further strengthens Prime Video’s position in Spain’s live television market. Through previous deals with Atresmedia and Mediaset, Amazon’s streaming platform already offers live access to the main commercial broadcasters via Atresplayer and Mediaset Infinity+, including all of their respective channels.

With this latest addition, Prime Video now aggregates live streams from Spain’s principal television groups, reinforcing its ambition to position itself as a central destination for both on-demand and linear television content.