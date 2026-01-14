Ofcom consults to ensure PSB prominence on CTVs

Ofcom is launching a consultation on its proposed code of practice setting out the recommended actions that connected TV (CTV) providers can take to ensure that public service broadcasters’ (PSBs) online players, and the public service content and public service channels they include, are prominent on their platforms. The code of practice also includes recommendations on the actions providers should take to make their platforms accessible for disabled people.

A viewing migrates online, it is becoming more difficult for the PSBs to reach audiences as they have in the past. To ensure that the benefits of public service media are not lost, the Media Act 2024 introduced new rules to make designated public service broadcasters’ content easier to find and discover on designated CTV platforms, which are increasingly used by audiences to choose and access programmes. Ofcom has previously set out its recommendations to the Secretary of State on which CTV platforms should fall in scope of the regime.

Now the media regulator is seeking views on its proposed code of practice which explains how, in practice, CTV platforms can meet their new prominence and accessibility requirements under the Media Act.

This includes:

Giving an appropriate level of prominence to PSB players, their public service content and any public service channels included in the players. Ofcom is proposing a range of actions for providers to take with regard to the user interface that people see and navigate on CTV platforms. These include that: designated PSB player apps should be immediately visible and generally appear within the first nine tiles on app menus; when public service content is most relevant to a user search, it should be the most prominent result; and public service content should be clearly attributed to the relevant PSB player.

Making their services accessible to disabled people – particularly those with sight or hearing conditions. Ofcom's proposed recommended actions include: providing a voice guidance function, or similar, as an alternative to visual information; ensuring users can enlarge text and images through a 'magnification' or 'zoom' function; and making sure accessible content is labelled as such, for example indicating where a programme has subtitles.

Ofcom is also seeking views on its draft guidance on how providers of designated CTV platforms and PSBs can comply with their new duty to act consistently with statutory agreement objectives when entering into contractual arrangements with each other to include designated PSB players in designated CTV platforms.

Ofcom invites feedback on its proposals by March 25th and expects to finalise its code of practice and guidance later this year.