Disney+ first-look deal with Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters

Disney+ has confirmed a two-year first-look deal out of the UK with Matriarch Productions, founded by the award-winning actors and producers Stephen Graham (This is England, Adolescence) and his wife Hannah Walters (A Thousand Blows, Boiling Point).

Building on the Disney+ local original production slate in the UK, the two-year deal will span original scripted and unscripted series, with the intent of bringing British stories to audiences around the world.

Matriarch Productions, along with The Story Collective, and Water & Power Productions are behind the popular Hulu Original series A Thousand Blows, with the second season recently premiering on Disney+.

In a joint statement, Graham and Walters said: “We are beyond thrilled to be working with Disney+ and through this creative partnership will strive to produce inspiring, entertaining and thought-provoking storytelling.”

Angela Jain, Head of Content, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “Stephen and Hannah have proven they know how to tell bold, impactful stories and our vision also aligns with them around providing a platform for underrepresented voices in the UK. Distinctive, local stories that entertain and resonate with audiences are what Disney+ are committed to championing, making Matriarch the perfect partners as we look to evolve our production slate in the UK. This is a dream, and we’re thrilled to continue working with them.”

Lee Mason, VP, Scripted, Disney+ EMEA, added: “Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are storytellers with real purpose — creative, fearless, and deeply committed to discovering, nurturing, and championing new talent. I’m genuinely excited to keep working with them, and to support the kind of ambitious, distinctive work they want to put into the world with Disney+.”