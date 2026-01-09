Ofcom spectrum boost for UK connectivity

Ofcom has proposed the next steps in plans that would see mobile masts and Wi-Fi routers in different locations, for the first time, be able to use parts of the same frequency band to transmit their signals, unlocking significant benefits for households, businesses and the wider UK economy.

Historically, mobile and Wi-Fi services have had to use different parts of radio spectrum to avoid interference. But now, what Ofcom describes as “pioneering” proposals would make the UK the first country in Europe to commit to sharing radio spectrum frequencies – specifically the ‘upper 6 GHz band’ – between these two different technologies.

Ofcom’s approach would work by dividing up the upper 6 GHz band, with Wi-Fi prioritised in one part and mobile in the other, with clear technical conditions and controls attached.

It comes as the UK’s full-fibre rollout continues at speed, with broadband companies and businesses struggling to keep up with the demand for airwaves that can be used for Wi-Fi.

Mobile companies also face challenges, particularly in busy places like train stations or stadiums, where large crowds of people are all using their phone.

In a boost for the economy, this new spectrum-sharing approach would provide a significant increase in capacity for both mobile and Wi-Fi services. This would support the broadband sector to provide advanced Wi-Fi to businesses, industry and homes. It would also help mobile companies keep up with demand in busy locations, support data-hungry technologies such as virtual reality and AI, and prepare for the introduction of 6G in future.

By helping both the mobile and broadband sectors to enhance their services and cope with the increase in traffic volumes, the proposals could create further opportunities for innovation, growth and investment.

Ofcom is proposing spectrum sharing in the upper 6 GHz band with different priorities in different portions of the band, subject to clear technical conditions and strict controls to prevent services interfering with the other. It is opening a consultation and welcomes responses by March 20th 2026.

Ofcom has proposed that existing low power Wi-Fi technology be able to use this portion of spectrum by the end of the year. Mobile will come later, with a focus on serving densely populated areas where demand is highest.

Separately, Ofcom has also decided to allow another frequency band, known as ‘lower 6 GHz’, to be used differently. These frequencies, which are currently used for low power and indoor WiFi, will soon be available for high power and outdoor Wi-Fi too.

In practice, it will help bring advanced, high-quality Wi-Fi to places such as sports stadiums, high-tech factories, hospitals, railway stations and universities.

To avoid interference to other users of the band, systems that automatically communicate with Wi-Fi equipment to avoid interference at any given time will be required. These are known as Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) databases, and Ofcom has also opened a consultation on how these can be registered and work effectively. It welcomes responses by March 20th 2026.

David Willis, Ofcom’s Group Director for Spectrum, commented: “Today’s announcements reaffirm the UK’s position as a leader in Europe in getting the most out of the airwaves we all rely on. Sharing Upper 6 GHz would be a win for businesses and homes across the country who want both better Wi-Fi and mobile networks that are fit for the future. And our decision on lower 6 GHz will boost broadband services across the UK. Our plans open the doors to further economic growth and investment, while supporting the delivery of crucial innovations like 6G in the future.”