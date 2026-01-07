Space42 flies HAPS over Europe

Abu Dhabi-based Space42, using its Mira Aerospace subsidiary, has flown a High Altitude Platform System (HAPS) aircraft over Spain during December 2025.

The aircraft, a solar-powered version called ApusNeo18, flew from the Fuerteventura Technology Park in Spain and collected data focused on wildfire prevention and management as part of the ISSEC program, a joint venture between Telespazio Ibérica and Pegasus Aero Group, focused on developing Spain’s wildfire-response infrastructure.

Space42 says it was the first HAPS flight with civilian operational approval in Europe.

The ApusNeo18 HAPS aircraft has an 18-metre wingspan, 12-metre length, and weighs a mere 45 kilogrammes. Mira Aerospace recently demonstrated a debut flight in the UAE in November 2025.

Mira’s mission is to “empower the world from above”, and is offering its HAPS technology to offer advanced telecommunications, Earth observation and RF sensing solutions to clients across the public and private sectors.

Its range of aircraft have flown more than 80 times since Version 1 flew in 2014. The aircraft is capable of flying at heights of 20 kms, in the Stratosphere (13-20 kms), and well above weather patterns and conventional air traffic.

The aircraft can serve as a stratospheric network tower, with HAPS telecommunications payloads address multiple industry gaps, including: greenfield coverage, white spots, emergency situations, and network security.