BKB acquires Bad To The Bone; appoints Hanks as UK COO

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, the professional bare-knuckle boxing promotion, has announced the acquisition of Bad To The Bone (BTTB), the independent bare-knuckle promotion in the UK.

As part of the agreement, BKB has completed a full reorganisation of its UK business, including the addition of new personnel under the direction of Joe Brown, who now serves as the Managing Director of BKB UK. Stefan Hanks will join BKB on a long-term contract as UK Chief Operating Officer (COO) and lead matchmaker. In this dual role, Hanks will report to Joe Brown on all UK operations and to Mel Valenzuela, Head of Global Fight Operations and Matchmaking for BKB, on all matchmaking matters. Hanks brings extensive expertise and a deep passion for the sport, and his leadership will be instrumental in driving BKB’s ongoing expansion in the United Kingdom.

This latest acquisition builds on BKB’s history of strategic growth. Originally founded in 2015 as BYB Extreme Fighting Series in South Florida by Mike Vazquez and Dhafir Harris, the promotion pioneered modern professional bare-knuckle boxing in the US. In May 2024, BYB acquired the original UK-based Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) promotion, also founded in 2015. This merger united American and British bare-knuckle traditions, creating a unified global entity with the largest roster, fight library, and international reach in the sport. In February 2025, the organisation rebranded to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing to reflect this combined legacy.

BKB continues its growth under CEO David Tetreault, a veteran media and entertainment executive with over 30 years of experience. Tetreault, who previously served as Chief Business Officer at Golden Boy Promotions (negotiating major broadcast deals with ESPN, HBO and DAZN) and held leadership roles at Triller Fight Club and BKFC, joined BKB earlier this year.

Vazquez said: “This acquisition marks another exciting chapter in BKB’s journey to unite the best of bare-knuckle boxing worldwide. By bringing BTTB’s talented fighters into the BKB family, we’re strengthening our roster and honoring the legacy Stefan has created. Together with Stefan leading as UK COO and matchmaker, we’re set to deliver even bigger, more thrilling events across the UK and beyond.”

Tetreault commented: “The addition of Bad To The Bone is a natural evolution for BKB as we continue to grow the sport globally. Stefan Hanks has built a fighter-first promotion that’s delivered high-level action and developed real talent for years. We’re excited to integrate their rising stars into our Trigon, and putting them on the biggest possible stages with our upcoming events in major venues like The O2, Wembley Arena and Manchester Arena. With Stefan on board long-term, 2026 will be our most ambitious year yet – more shows, more fights, and more opportunities to showcase why bare-knuckle boxing is the purest and most exciting form of combat sports.”

Hanks added: “Bad To The Bone has always been about putting fighters first and delivering the best bare-knuckle action possible. Joining forces with BKB feels like the perfect next step to elevate our sport even further. I’m proud of the legacy we’ve built over eight years and thrilled to bring our champions and talent to the global BKB stage.”