Panasonic, SES claim IFE/IFC leadership

In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) has proven to be the hottest of hot topics in the satellite industry during 2025.

Panasonic Avionics reports that its Astrova in-flight entertainment (IFE) system has now been selected by more than 30 airlines and is in use on more than 100 individual airline programmes. Other, older, Panasonic in-flight systems take the overall total of airlines using Panasonic kit to more than 200 airlines.

Astrova, which was introduced at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in 2022, is the fastest adopted IFE solution ever introduced by Panasonic Avionics.

Airlines that have announced their selection of Astrova include Air Canada, Air India, Egypt Air, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, flydubai, IcelandAir, Japan Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Saudi Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and United Airlines. The solution has also been recognized outside of the air transport industry as a winner of a 2023 Red Dot Award and a 2023 iF Design Award.

Andy Masson, SVP/Products and Strategy, Panasonic Avionics commented: “When we started the development of Astrova, our mission was to disrupt the very industry that Panasonic Avionics helped create. Our goal was to create an environment that is an extension of a person’s relationship with the airline – one that created unique, personalised experiences defined by passenger engagement and loyalty, and not merely movies streamed, or TV shows watched. The system needed to transcend the traditional role of IFE devices, harness innovation, and deliver unparalleled value for passengers and airlines alike.

“Today, Astrova underscores Panasonic Avionics’ leadership in delivering unmatched in-flight engagement solutions. Astrova empowers airlines to strengthen passenger loyalty, differentiate their brand, and unlock the cabin’s potential as a digital experience platform. It provides a personalised experience tailored to passengers’ unique and evolving preferences. By seamlessly blending with each airline’s unique offerings, it helps transform air travel into something customizable and unforgettable,” he added.

The seat-end solution delivers a fully immersive experience featuring 4K OLED HDR10+ displays. The screens also provide cinema-quality visuals and premium audio powered by Panasonic Avionics’ latest Bluetooth technology.

Astrova can also deliver up to 100 W of USB-C power at every seat, enabling fast charging for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and other personal electronic devices throughout all phases of flight. It includes programable LED lighting that further enhances the passenger experience by tailoring the cabin environment for optimal comfort and ambience.

Masson continued: “When combined with high-speed, low latency connectivity; Panasonic Avionics’ digital apps and services; and each airline’s own unique product offerings, Astrova can foster deeper connections with passengers through bespoke experiences – not bespoke hardware. For instance, the system is backed by data-driven insights that create dynamic environments in the sky. It unlocks unique branding possibilities, marketplaces, gaming, and much, much more. Together with the entire Panasonic Avionics team, we are proud of Astrova and its unique ability to elevate airlines and give them a competitive edge in an ever-changing landscape.”

Meanwhile, SES says that during 2025, more airlines also trusted them to connect their fleets, their passengers, and their in-flight future.

“From 3,000 aircraft connected worldwide, to 1 million passengers online weekly, SES is powering inflight connectivity at scale – reliably, globally, and seamlessly,” said the operator.

SES added that it now has 30 airline partners using its connectivity, and has reached 3,000 aircraft connected. The operator says it has delivered more than 500 inflight connectivity kits to those airlines, and more than 400 new aircraft installations. Its latest client is Colombia’s Avianca.