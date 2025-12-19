SpaceX enters “quiet period”

SpaceX has reportedly told staff it is entering a regulatory “quiet period”, a standard step toward a potential 2026 Initial Public Offering (IPO). Bloomberg reports that SpaceX is exploring a listing that could raise more than $30 billion (€25.6bn) at around a $1.5 trillion valuation, though timing and terms can still change.

In an internal memo, SpaceX instructed staff to refrain from commenting or discussing or promoting its IPO plans. It stressed that employees must observe US Securities & Exchange Control rules on such plans.

Meanwhile, there are reports that SpaceX is interviewing banks and financial institutions in order to select advisors for the IPO.

SpaceX has just reported that it would handle 167 launches this year (and up on last year’s 138 launches). SpaceX has also said that its Starlink broadband-by-satellite service now has 8.5 million users.