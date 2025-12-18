FIFA video game returning on Netflix

This summer, as the world gathers to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans can play a newly reimagined FIFA football simulation game exclusively on Netflix Games.

FIFA’s previous publisher, Electronic Arts, stopped using the name in 2023 after 30 years following a significant rise in the FIFA licence fee – prompting it instead to rebrand its best-selling game as EA Sports FC.

The new game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive, will allow Netflix subscribers to experience drama of the tournament “in a format that’s fast to learn, thrilling to master, and built for anyone to jump in”, said the streamer. Users can play solo or with friends online: All they need is a Netflix subscription and a phone.

“The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms,” said Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix. “We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, added: “FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

“Football is the biggest thing in the world,” said Casper Daugaard, Founder & CEO of Delphi Interactive. “As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: Make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created.”

Andy Kleinman, President of Delphi Interactive, added: “Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world’s favourite sport — a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football.”

This game will be available on select TVs in certain countries, with plans to roll out further over time. Netflix added that more details will become available in the new year.