ProSiebenSat.1 sells wetter.com to Funke

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has confirmed it is selling its online weather portal, wetter.com, to Funke Mediengruppe, the German newspaper and magazine publisher. The transaction of the wholly owned subsidiary from the Commerce & Ventures segment is structured as an asset deal, under which the wetter.com workforce will transfer to the new owner through a transfer of operations.

ProSiebenSat.1 co-founded the weather portal wetter.com in 2000 as a media partner, acquiring full ownership in 2014 and subsequently integrating the company into its digital division. Today, wetter.com is one of the two leading online weather portals in the German-speaking region and across Europe with locations in Konstanz, Berlin, and Munich, providing users with weather information. The company has also steadily expanded its international presence and is currently active in 15 European markets under country-specific domains such as tiempo.es and weather24.com.

Florian Hirschberger, CEO Commerce & Ventures at ProSiebenSat.1 Media, commented: “With the successful sale of wetter.com, we are continuing to drive forward the Group’s strategic focus on its core Entertainment business. Within around 10 years, ProSiebenSat.1 has developed wetter.com into an industry leader in the German-speaking region and made the brand well known through TV advertising. I am delighted to know that the passionate team at wetter.com will continue to be in good hands at Funke Digital with its attractive digital portfolio. On behalf of ProSiebenSat.1 and especially my colleagues who have worked closely with wetter.com over the years, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Managing Director Marius Neumann and his employees for their successful work. I wish the company all the best for its future development under its new shareholder.”

Stephan Thurm, CDO of Funke and member of the Funke Executive Board, added: “The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Funke Digital and is one of the largest transactions in recent years. Weather information has been one of the most popular topics on our online portals for years, so the new offering is a perfect fit for our portfolio. The new offering also enriches our journalistic brands.”

The sale of wetter.com is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities. The transaction is expected to be completed and followed by deconsolidation in the first quarter of 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.